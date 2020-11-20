John MCMANAWAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John MCMANAWAY.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

McMANAWAY,
John Philip Merrett:
Died peacefully on November 15, 2020, at Flaxmore, Nelson. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Diana for 60 years. Much loved father of Mike, Susan and the late Paul and Peter and father in-law to Hildres. Brother to the late Helen. Loved grandfather to Marina and Samuel. John's family especially thank the staff at Flaxmore for their wonderful care and support. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to John's family, c/- 8 Adair Drive, Motueka 7120.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.