McMANAWAY,
John Philip Merrett:
Died peacefully on November 15, 2020, at Flaxmore, Nelson. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Diana for 60 years. Much loved father of Mike, Susan and the late Paul and Peter and father in-law to Hildres. Brother to the late Helen. Loved grandfather to Marina and Samuel. John's family especially thank the staff at Flaxmore for their wonderful care and support. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to John's family, c/- 8 Adair Drive, Motueka 7120.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 20, 2020