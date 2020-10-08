John MCKINLAY

Guest Book
  • "To dear Judy, Greg, Peter, Michelle & families. We are all..."
    - Richard Lloyd
  • "Sorry to hear of Johns passing,regards Cathy and Family..."
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road Rangiora)
View Map
Death Notice

McKINLAY, John:
On October 6, 2020, in his 80th year. Loved husband of Judith. Loved Dad of Greg and Mariane Reay-Mackey (W.A.), Peter (Rangiora), Michelle and David Sloman (QSL). Loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and cousin. In lieu of flowers donations to the order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McKinlay family may be made to P.O. Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Saturday, October 10 at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 8, 2020
