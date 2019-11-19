LLOYD, John Malcolm:
14.4.1939 - 20.10.2019
Robin George, Catherine Byfield, Sharon Lloyd and Suzanne Lloyd and their families wish to acknowledge and thank everyone for their wonderful support after John's sudden death. We are very grateful to those who attended the service and to the Richmond Rotary Club, NZ Labour Party and Richmond Croquet Club for their incredible support, and to Victim Support who were wonderful. To the many who sent flowers, baking and cards, as many addresses are unknown please accept our grateful thanks.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2019