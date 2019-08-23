LOUDON, John McKay:



On August 17, 2019, aged 95, at Nelson Hospital following a stroke. Greatly missed and dearly loved husband of June Loudon and father of Gail Williamson, both of Nelson. John was father also to Heather and Bill who predeceased him in Scotland, and grandfather to six, great-grandfather to three and great-great-grandfather to one. Born in Scotland and emigrated with his family to New Zealand in 1966, John lived and worked in Dunedin until his move to Nelson upon his retirement 35 years ago. John recently received France's highest award "The French Legion of Honor" for his participation in the D Day landings liberating France at the end of World War 2. Thanks are given to the wonderful staff in the Medical Unit at Nelson Public Hospital for their caring management of John during his final days and to all those who have expressed their condolences since his death. A family farewell has been held. Further cards and messages to 1 Barnaby Way, The Wood, Nelson 7010.







