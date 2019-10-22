John LLOYD

Guest Book
  • "Now at peace with your darling wife, our beautiful Mum. RIP..."
    - Kat Byfield
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

LLOYD, John Malcom:
Sadly passed away suddenly on October 20, 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of the late Heather Lloyd. Loved partner of Robin George. Cherished Dad and friend to Kathy, Sharon, Suzanne, Gordon and Alan. Inspirational Granddad to Jordan, Shaun, Lewis, Jorgia and Alice. Brother to Russell and Amalia, and much adored uncle of Donna, Barry and family. A funeral service for John will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 22, 2019
