LEANING, John Leslie:
20.06.1952 - 11.02.2020
Passed away peacefully at Buller Hospital after a long and courageous battle. Dearly loved son of the late Eric and late Betty Leaning. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ernest, Jane, Murray and Wendy Leaning. Father of Cynthia, Jonathon, Jared, Jay and Daniel. Loved grandfather and uncle. Friend to many in Nelson and the West Coast. Big John will be sorely missed.
R.I.P. Brother
Funeral/Memorial details to be advised later.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 13, 2020