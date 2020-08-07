KNIGHTS, John Peter:
Peacefully at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, on Friday, July 31, 2020; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Terry and Donna (England), and Chris and Kerry (Brisbane). John was loved and respected by all his family and friends. A special thank you to the caring team at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital for their genuine care and compassion to John. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date when international travel restrictions ease.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 7, 2020