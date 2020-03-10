HOLLIDAY, John:
Of Motueka. Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband for 61 years to Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law to Daryl and Karen Holliday (Motueka), Sharon and Michael Wray (Wellington). Loved grandad to Olivia and Taylor, Denim, Corbin, and Toby. Loved great-grandad to Taimana (angel baby), Manaia, and Finley. Messages for the "Holliday family" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, Porirua, on Thursday, March 12, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 10, 2020