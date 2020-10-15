FAUCHELLE,
John Benjamin:
Of Kina Beach. Passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 12, 2020. Aged 66. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and Alan Bate, David and Mary, Philip, Mark and Colleen and sister-in-law Carol. Dearly loved uncle and great-uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. A private family burial for John will be held on Friday, October 16. A memorial afternoon tea will be held at 2.30pm (TODAY) Friday, October 16, at Tasman Bible Church, Tasman.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 15, 2020