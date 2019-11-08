FAIRBROTHER,
John Edward:
Passed away November 5, 2019, at Nelson Hospital. Aged 73. Much loved eldest son of the late Nancy and Edward Fairbrother (Motueka). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and David Prestidge (Levin), Alan and Dem Fairbrother, the late Kenneth and Jennifer Fairbrother (Christchurch), Rose and Ernie Crown (Christchurch), Val and Dave Jacob (Blenheim). Loved Uncle of his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to everyone at the Nelson Hospital Medical Unit and Wensley House Rest Home. As per John's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
At peace at last
(John 3:16)
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 8, 2019