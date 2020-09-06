John DUGDALE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DUGDALE.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

DUGDALE, John Stewart:
5 April 1934 (Christchurch) -
4 September 2020 (Nelson)
Husband of the late Kathy (1936 - 2007); dearly loved father of Sara, Joanna, and Ben; treasured grandfather of Campbell, Megan, Zoë, Connor, Sean, and Rose. Great-grandfather of Bert. Father-in-law of John Valentine, and Tracey Martin. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nelson/ Tasman Hospice is appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate John's life is to be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, September 10, at 11.30am. Marsden House is operating under Covid 19 rules, has extra space and a video link available.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.