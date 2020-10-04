John DOWNING

Death Notice

DOWNING, John Ian:
Loved husband of Ann, Treasured dad and father-in-law of Amanda and Kerry, Julie, Cristie and Jason. Loved grandad to Alisha, Sam, Kyle, Ben and gragra to Kaleb and Isobel and great-grandson Bison. A service will be held at Beachside Conference and Events Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated, thank you.
https://www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 4, 2020
