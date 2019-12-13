Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DOLAN. View Sign Service Information Marsden House Funeral Services 41 Nile St East Nelson , Nelson 035482770 Death Notice



British Army 2 Para Airborne (Borneo and Malaya), N.Z Army Infantry, 2nd Platoon Victor 3 (Vietnam) No 42755. Peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, on Thursday, December 11, 2019, aged 83. Husband of Pauline; Dad and father-in-law of Jackie and Snow; stepdad and father-in-law of Sue and Steve Phipps, Steven and Carol Dolan, and Geoff Dolan; grandad to Karina Rako, and Jason Rako, and great-grandad to Alfie, Lukas, Ollie and Lilah Rako, as well as step-grandad to extended family; brother of Miriam, Rose, Margaret (UK), and Jean (Australia). A special thank you to the staff at Tasman Rest Home for their wonderful care of John. A memorial service for John will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11.00am. Anyone who knew John is invited to come and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Villa 68, 16 Sargeson Street, Stoke.

R.I.P.







DOLAN, John:British Army 2 Para Airborne (Borneo and Malaya), N.Z Army Infantry, 2nd Platoon Victor 3 (Vietnam) No 42755. Peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, on Thursday, December 11, 2019, aged 83. Husband of Pauline; Dad and father-in-law of Jackie and Snow; stepdad and father-in-law of Sue and Steve Phipps, Steven and Carol Dolan, and Geoff Dolan; grandad to Karina Rako, and Jason Rako, and great-grandad to Alfie, Lukas, Ollie and Lilah Rako, as well as step-grandad to extended family; brother of Miriam, Rose, Margaret (UK), and Jean (Australia). A special thank you to the staff at Tasman Rest Home for their wonderful care of John. A memorial service for John will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11.00am. Anyone who knew John is invited to come and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Villa 68, 16 Sargeson Street, Stoke.R.I.P. Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers