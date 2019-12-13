DOLAN, John:
British Army 2 Para Airborne (Borneo and Malaya), N.Z Army Infantry, 2nd Platoon Victor 3 (Vietnam) No 42755. Peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, on Thursday, December 11, 2019, aged 83. Husband of Pauline; Dad and father-in-law of Jackie and Snow; stepdad and father-in-law of Sue and Steve Phipps, Steven and Carol Dolan, and Geoff Dolan; grandad to Karina Rako, and Jason Rako, and great-grandad to Alfie, Lukas, Ollie and Lilah Rako, as well as step-grandad to extended family; brother of Miriam, Rose, Margaret (UK), and Jean (Australia). A special thank you to the staff at Tasman Rest Home for their wonderful care of John. A memorial service for John will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11.00am. Anyone who knew John is invited to come and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to Villa 68, 16 Sargeson Street, Stoke.
R.I.P.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 13, 2019