CURRAN,

John Auchterlonie (Jock):

Very early Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, our father died peacefully at home, sitting in his chair. The patriarch of our clan is gone and he leaves such a huge hole in our lives. My father was a much beloved man who was treasured by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his late wife, Pat, were generous and welcoming to all. We all admired him so much. He was our rock, our anchor and always our greatest supporter, always encouraging us even in our crazy schemes, much to my mother's chargin at times;) He modeled kindness, love and how to have a generous heart. He was such an involved father, a very devoted grandfather and a much loved Poppa Jock. Memorial Service details to be advised.

Oh Dad, we all are going to miss you so much.



