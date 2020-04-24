John CRAMOND

Death Notice

CRAMOND, John Albert:
It is with such sadness we place this notice to inform of John's passing. A much loved husband to Jan; Dad to Chris and Jihane, Nigel and Roimata, Livy and Pat; grandfather to Hunter, Tiana, Adam, Benji, Jonas, Cleo and Jade. Passed away on April 22, 2020. A proud Lion and lifetime member of Huia Rugby, John was a pillar in both his family and community. His humour, compassion and energy will be deeply missed. A service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date when we can all come together in his memory, details will follow.

Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 24, 2020
