John BARTOSH

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Petone Rugby Clubrooms
Udy Streeet
Petone
Death Notice

BARTOSH, John Lawrence
(Bart, Barty):
On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 58 years. Loved father and fathe- in-law of Mandy and Terry, Craig and Lisa. Brother to Norma, Richard, Allan and Olive, Peter and Helen, Mary and Jim, Jane, Paul, Sam and Denise, Faith and Arthur, Esther and Ernie, Priscilla and Bill. Brother-in-law of Christine and the late John. Poppa to Danni, Georgia, Holly, Campbell, and Zoe. Special thanks to all of the staff at Lower Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Barty and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A funeral service for Barty will be held in the Petone Rugby Clubrooms, Udy Streeet, Petone, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2.30pm, and thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa.

Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
