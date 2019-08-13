John BANKS

  • "A true gentleman and wonderful neighbour."
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
BANKS,
John Sylvester (Jack):
On August 12, 2019, at Summerset Nelson, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pamela. Dearly loved father of Joanna and Brian, and Kathy and Greg. Much loved grandad of Alannah and Gabriella. Loved brother of the late Colin and Marie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of John Banks, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Gathering of John's family and friends will be held in the Simplicity Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson, on Thursday, August 15, at 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
