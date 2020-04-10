ANDERSON,
John Weir (Friday):
02.06.1943 - 05.04.2020
After a courageous struggle John passed away peacefully at home. Soulmate and loving husband of Barbara; dearly loved father of Craig and Andrea Hillier (Boston USA), David and Chie Hillier (Motueka), Jacqui and Steve MacLean (Auckland), Greg and Caroline Hillier (Auckland); very special Grandad/Grandpa of 9 grandchildren; loved brother of Richard, and Duncan; much loved brother-in-law and uncle; a wonderful friend to so many. Due to circumstances, a celebration of John's life will be notified at later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 10, 2020