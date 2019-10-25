ANDERSON, John Barclay:
John departed this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Much loved husband and companion of Maureen (dec). Father and father-in-law of Moyra and Wayne, Fiona and Bob, Erica, Craig and Vanita. Papa John and mate of Kieran and Cameron. Brother and brother-in-law of Bill (dec) and Melva; Dougal (dec) and Nancy, and Avril and John (dec) Barrow. Uncle of Brian and Alan; Stephen, Helene, Sophie and Jordan; Carol, Phillip, Lara, Abbie and Kyle; Ian, Toni and Kim. A family farewell was held on Thursday, October 24.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 25, 2019