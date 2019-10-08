Joanne BROWN

BROWN, Joanne Mary:
Passed away unexpectedly in Christchurch, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved daughter of Hugh (deceased), Pauline (deceased) and Thomas. Treasured sister of Andrew and Kathy, Martin and Fiona, Catherine and Bill (deceased), and David and Nicole. Adored "Aunty Jojo" to all her nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to the medical staff, church family and friends who have cared for Joanne with such love and dedication.
'Gone home to be with her Lord and Saviour.
Will be greatly missed.'
A Memorial Service to celebrate Joanne's life will be held in the Richmond Community Church, 243 Queens Street, Richmond, Nelson, on Saturday, October 12, at 2.00pm. A Mass and interment will be held at a later date in Wellington in accordance with Joanne's wishes.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
