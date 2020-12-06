Joan TODD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan TODD.
Death Notice

TODD, Joan Marion:
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, loved mother and mother in law of Trish and Murray van der Heyden, Anne and Leigh Booker, Sheryll and Andrew Gourdie. Loved Grandma of Daniel, Matthew, Chelsea, Emma, Andy, Hayden, Amy, Kate and Brooke. Loved Great-Grandma of Lucas, Ava, Lacey, Willow and Leah. Joan is now with her beloved husband Don. A private Interment has been held and the family would like to invite friends to join them for a Tea Party at The Honest Lawyer, 1 Point Road, Monaco, on Thursday, December 10, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.