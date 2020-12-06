TODD, Joan Marion:
On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, loved mother and mother in law of Trish and Murray van der Hayden, Anne and Leigh Booker, Sheryll and Andrew Goudie. Loved Grandma of Daniel, Matthew, Chelsea, Emma, Andy, Hayden, Amy, Kate and Brooke. Loved Great-Grandma of Lucas, Ava, Lacey, Willow and Leah.
Joan is now with her
beloved husband Don.
A private Interment has been held and the family would like to invite friends to join them for a Tea Party at The Honest Lawyer, 1 Point Road, Monaco, on Thursday, December 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020