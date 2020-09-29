ROBINSON, Joan Beatrice:
Died in Nelson, with family at her side, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Derek, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Trish (Perth), Anne and Graham Cooper (Blenheim), Sue and Jeff Ward (Nelson), and the late Peter. Loved grandma of Glen (Perth); Tracey, Cora, and Peter; Zoe, and Dion, and loved great-grandmother of Niamh. Messages can be sent to Joan's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com A private family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 29, 2020