FRORIEP, Joachim (Joe):
25.12.1925 - 02.01.2020
Passed away peacefully in Wakefield at age 94. Beloved Husband and best friend to Carol (of late). Loved brother of Toni, also Lisi and Irmi (of late). Cherished father/father-in-law to Antonie, Brigitte and Harry, Paul and Sharleen, Giesela and Alister. Loved Grandad to 7 grandchildren. Loved friend to many. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at East Takaka Hall, 2.00pm, on Thursday, January 9.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 5, 2020