GILL, Jillian Dawn (Jilly):
At home at Lake Hood, Ashburton, on October 27, 2020, aged 66 years. Bloody good soulmate of Geoff, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Kirsty and Tom Moffett, Jason and Kylie, and Hayden. Best Nan in the whole wide world to Joel, Isla, and Luke; Georgia, Elise, Freja, and Scarlett; and Grace, and Eva. Messages to: The Gill Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of Ashburton would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Monday, November 2, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 27, 2020