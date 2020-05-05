SCOTT,
Jill Mary (nee Walker):
Peacefully at home in Nelson (after a courageous battle) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Graham. Loved mother of Richard and Jo, Clayton and Racquel. Treasured nana of Carson, Oliver, and Tayla. Jill's family would like to thank Dr Hassan and the team at Nelson Tasman Hospice for all their care and support. A private family service to celebrate Jill's life will be held, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 5, 2020