PRESTON,
Jill Monica (nee Muncaster):
Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Nelson Hospital, aged 78 years. Called to be with her cherished and devoted late husband Chris, she will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy, Jacki, Stephen, Sarah and Poppy; and adored grandmother of Taylor, Georgia, Rosie, Robbie, Molly, Sam, Ruairi, Kieran, Thomas and Christopher. Jill devoted her life to those around her and left a big footprint in the community of Nelson. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jill's life at a memorial service at The Granary, Founders Park, Nelson, on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 1.00pm. Any messages to Mandy Preston, 49 Coster Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2019