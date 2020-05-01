BLANCHE, Jessie Bertha
(nee McMillan):
In her 89th year, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Stillwater Lifecare, Richmond, Nelson. Dearly loved wife of Denis (Hoki), adored mother of Joanna and Stan, Susan and John, David and Wendy, and the late Heather. Grandmother to Kim and Russell, Sarah and Christiaan, Cody, and Dylan. Great-grandmother to Joshua and Andy. Our grateful thanks to those who cared for Jessie. Due to lockdown, we will hold a celebration of her life, at a date to be advised.
'She will forever be in
our hearts!'
Published in Nelson Mail on May 1, 2020