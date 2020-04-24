Jennifer WILSON

WILSON, Jennifer Anne
(formerly Sadler,
nee Henderson):
Beloved wife of 'Capt' Ray Wilson, mother of Anne and Susan, mother in-law of Shane and Murray. Nanna to Natalie, Kieran, Terry-Jack, Trey and Daniel. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 79 years, after a long battle. Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date, notice to follow.
2 Timothy Ch 4 v7 - 8
All communications to "The Wilson Family", c/- Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
