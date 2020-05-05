ROWELL, Jennifer May
(Jenni) (nee Hayes):
Passed away at Dunedin Hospital, on May 3, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jack and Alice Hayes. Loved wife of Henry (dec) (step mum to Trevor, David, Alan and Tracey and all her grandchildren). Wonderful loving and caring sister of Judy and Bill Burke (dec) (Nelson), John and Margaret (Brisbane), Gay and Mike O'Sullivan (Wellington), Terry and Rae (Fairfield), Patty (dec) (Trishy), Sue and Dave Jones (Hamilton), Don (dec) and Judy (Mosgiel), Eddie (dec), Tom and Barbara (Waldronville). Much loved aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass to celebrate Jenni's life details to be advised. Messages to Gillions Funeral Service 407 Hillside Rd, Dunedin 9012.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
Published in Nelson Mail on May 5, 2020