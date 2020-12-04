Jennifer GARGIULO

    - Wayne (Taxi) McMahon
Service Information
The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
093616080
Service
Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
outside at Taumata Reserve
Sandringham
Death Notice

GARGIULO,
Jennifer Eleanor:
We sadly announce the passing of Jenny on December 1, 2020. Adored partner of Floyd, much loved Mum of Daisy, Tim and Jim, most precious daughter to Trish and Salvi, adored sister of Anna, Katie and Moax and brother-in-law Will. Much loved sparkly friend to many.
Jenny's laughter, light
and beautiful chaos
will be missed forever.
A service will be held outside at Taumata Reserve, Sandringham, Auckland, on December 7, at 1.00pm. Please bring a cushion or rug and be prepared for all weather conditions.
The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 4, 2020
