GARGIULO,
Jennifer Eleanor:
We sadly announce the passing of Jenny on December 1, 2020. Adored partner of Floyd, much loved Mum of Daisy, Tim and Jim, most precious daughter to Trish and Salvi, adored sister of Anna, Katie and Moax and brother-in-law Will. Much loved sparkly friend to many.
Jenny's laughter, light
and beautiful chaos
will be missed forever.
A service will be held outside at Taumata Reserve, Sandringham, Auckland, on December 7, at 1.00pm. Please bring a cushion or rug and be prepared for all weather conditions.
The Natural Funeral Company 021 234 5650
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 4, 2020