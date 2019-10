CONNELL, Jeffrey Edward: O.N.Z.M.26.8.1948 - 13.10.2019Much loved son of the late Melva and the late Seddon Connell of Tawa. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, and loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Amy, Joe and Fiona. Loved stepfather of Angela and Jake, and Brigid. Adored Grandad of Caroline, Melanie-May and Theodore; Matthew and Anthony. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jeff Connell, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated and these can made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate/ or at the service. Jeff's service will be held at Beachside Conference and Events Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui on Thursday, October 17, at 10.30am.Simplicity FuneralsPh (03) 539 0066