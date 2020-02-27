THOMPSON,
Jeannette Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020 (surround by her loving family and close friends). Loving wife of Eric; adored mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Bonnie, Kevin and Ange, David and Yukako; cherished grandma of Amber, Jade, Michaela, George, and Amy; loved great-grandma of Hazel, and Ryan. A floral tribute from your own garden would be much appreciated by the family at the service. Family and friends are warmly invited to a graveside service to celebrate Jeannette's life, at Marsden Valley Cemetery, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 27, 2020