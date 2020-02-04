Jeannette MACKAY (1923 - 2020)
Death Notice

MACKAY,
Jeannette Constance Kerr
(nee Harley):
Born April 20, 1923, died peacefully February 3, 2020, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Kate, Penny and Colin, Sui and Alex, Fiona and Doug, and the late Jan. Adored grandmother of Kim and Sakkie, Lisa, Rosie, Hannah, Emma, Lachie and the late Steph, great-grandmother of Mahe and Eliana. Jeannette's funeral is to be held today, Wednesday, February 5, at 1.00pm, St Thomas's Church, Motueka, followed by her interment at Flett Road Cemetery. With heartfelt thanks to the special carers at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital.

Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 4, 2020
