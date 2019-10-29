HOGGANS, Jeanne:
Died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by family at Summerset in the Sun, in her 99th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Duthie; loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Graeme, Gill and Chris, Sue, and Sally and Nic; much loved Granny and Great-Granny. A huge thank you to all the Summerset staff who loved and cared for her so deeply and made Summerset her home. Messages to the Hoggans Family, c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 29, 2019