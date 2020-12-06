Jeanine ANDERSON

Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
ANDERSON, Jeanine:
Our beloved Jeanine peacefully made her way to heaven on Saturday, December 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stuart. Adoring mum of Hugh and Henry. Dearly loved daughter of John and the late Beverley Creighton, and sister of Michelle and Ritchie, John and Sandra, Anita and Kevin. Kind and caring aunt and friend to many. Family and friends are warmly invited to a service to celebrate Jeanine's life at Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium, 95 Clover Road, Hope, on Tuesday, December 8, at 11.00am. Special thanks to everyone at Motueka District Nurses and Cancer Society for their support.
Jeanine, you have our
hearts forever.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020
