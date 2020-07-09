FORD,
Jeanette Anne (nee Hynd):
Passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at Summerset Village Care Centre, Upper Hutt. Aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Ron, and mother and mother-in-law of Neill and Susan Ford, Lynne and Peter Dunn, and Jan and Paul Ekers. Loved Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of Iris Hickin (Wellington), Nyra McGavin (Dunedin), and Doris Ford (Palmerston). Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Care Centre for their love and special care of Jeanette. Messages to the 'Ford Family' may be left in Jeanette's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Jeanette will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, July 11 at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 9, 2020