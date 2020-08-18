QUIRK, Jean:
On August 17, 2020, peacefully but unexpectedly at The Wood Rest Home, Nelson, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Heather, Rick and Barbara. Loved Grandma Jean of Phillipa and Truman, Angela, Duncan and Philicia and Sean. Loved great-grandma Jean of Elena, Keira, and Isaac. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Jean Quirk, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 18, 2020