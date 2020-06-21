LANGFORD, Jean:
29.07.1937 - 19.06.2020
Passed away peacefully at the Takaka Community Hospital. Aged 82 years. Loved wife and best briend of Philip. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and Tony Reilly; Rachel and Robbie Maw; Jos and Sean Canton; Martin Langford; Jason and Hayley Langford. Adored grandmother of Ben, Alice and Dan; Stefan, Beth and Rosie; Veda and Nari; Matthew, Mitchel, Billie-Jean and Nina. Great-grandmother of Stella, Florence and Theo. Jean's funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 1.00pm, at the Golden Bay Recreation Centre, followed by a family interment at the East Takaka Cemetery.
"Forever with the Lord"
Published in Nelson Mail on June 21, 2020