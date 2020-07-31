HUNTER, Jean:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Kensington Court. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Eva, and Jane and Neil. Loved Nan of Melissa, Selina, Laird and Sophie-Jean, and special Great-Nan to Chloe, Grace, Ollie, Ashleigh, York, Maddison and Layla-Grace. Messages can be sent to Jean's family c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson, 7011 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com Jean's family would like to thank the wonderful team at Kensington Court for their care and support of Jean. A private family service for Jean was held on Thursday, July 30.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020