EXTON, Jean (Cynthia):
Peacefully at Tasman Park Rest Home on August 14, 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Katrina, Liz and Martin, Judy, Johnny and Allwyn. A special Grandma to Cambria, Ryan, Lara and Meg. A heartfelt thank you for the excellent care from the compassionate staff at Tasman Park Rest Home & Dementia Care.
We will always remember your lovely smile.
A private family ceremony has been held. Messages can be sent to Richard, C/- 254B Hill St, Richmond 7020, or to Liz, C/- [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 21, 2020