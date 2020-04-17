CHRISTALL, Jean Rosalind:
Passed away peacefully at home with her loving children by her side. Cherished daughter of Esme and Claude Phillips. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Ian Ross, Grant Christall and Lorriane and Tony Read. A loved Grandmother to Gemma, Olivia and Kirsten. A friend to Paula Radford. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. Messages can be sent to 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or [email protected] A private cremation service has taken place to celebrate Jean's life.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 17, 2020