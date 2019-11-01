Jean BROOSHOOFT

On October 26, 2019, suddenly but peacefully, aged 86. Loved wife of the late Bram, sister of the late Alan and Ray Ibbotson. Much loved and loving mother/mother-in-law to Lawrence and Susie, Yvonne and Pete, Paul and Helen. Adored Nanny to her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thank you Whareama Rest Home for your wonderful care for Jean over the past 2 years. Messages to The Family of Jean Brooshooft, 13A Motueka Quay, Motueka 7120. At Jean's request, a private family cremation has taken place.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 1, 2019
