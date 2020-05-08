Jannetje VAN GELDERMALSEN

Guest Book
  • "Our sympathy for Oom Maarten and his family with the..."
    - Liset van Geldermalsen
  • "Fondly remembered as a wise aunt who looked after 'my..."
    - Aad van Geldermalsen
  • "Dear Anna and family So sorry to hear the passing of your..."
    - Kathy Watkins
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

van GELDERMALSEN,
Jannetje (Janny)
(nee Camfferman):
Born October 19, 1927, 's Gravenzande, Netherlands. Died May 5, 2020, at her home in Richmond. Loved wife of Maarten. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ted and Margi (Melbourne), Marguerite and the late Mohammad (Petra), Cathie and the late John (Sydney), Anna and Richard (Paris) and Oma of her 7 grandchildren and their spouses, and 8 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place with a memorial service at a date to be confirmed.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.