van GELDERMALSEN,
Jannetje (Janny)
(nee Camfferman):
Born October 19, 1927, 's Gravenzande, Netherlands. Died May 5, 2020, at her home in Richmond. Loved wife of Maarten. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ted and Margi (Melbourne), Marguerite and the late Mohammad (Petra), Cathie and the late John (Sydney), Anna and Richard (Paris) and Oma of her 7 grandchildren and their spouses, and 8 great-grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place with a memorial service at a date to be confirmed.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 8, 2020