Janice MARRIS

MARRIS, Janice Helen:
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on January 5, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Deborah, and Gregory; much loved grandmother of Mykeal, Matthew and Maia, and Rebecca; cherished sister of Margaret and the late Herb, Ron, Peter, and Tom; much loved by son-in-law Warwick and daughter-in-law Linda. At Janice's request a private cremation has already taken place. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice whose kindness and care supported us all during Mum's final days. Donations to the Hospice in Janice's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 9, 2020
