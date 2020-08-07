JONATHAN, Janice Merle:
On August 6, 2020, passed away peacefully with her family at Ashburton, aged 70 years. Loved partner of Brian Brough. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Lisa and Matt, Nikora and Alice, Phillip and Erin, and special Nana to Jacob Bainbridge; Alex, and Miriama. Messages to the Jonathan Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, August 10, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 7, 2020