SHAW, Janet Elizabeth:
Born Whakatane, June 27, 1923, passed away May 31, 2020, at CCU The Wood, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Shaw and late of 37 The Cliffs until 2010. Loved mother of Yvonne, Lewis, and David, and sister of Mary, and Margaret (both deceased). Loving grandmother of Kylie, Melinda, Kirsty, Ally, Tracey, Jacqui, Douglas, Emma, and Holly. Great-grandmother of Will, Charlotte, Thomas, Wyatt, and Addison.
'She was a special lady and devoted to her family.
Loved by all'
Many thanks to The Wood and Flaxmore for their loving care of Mum. Messages C/- Yvonne Shaw, 37 The Cliffs, Nelson 7010. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 2, 2020