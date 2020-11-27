HOLMES, Janet Elizabeth
(nee Andrew):
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice, on Saturday, November 21, 2020; aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sharon, Richard and Helen, Matthew and Kelly. Stepmother of the late Heather Penhaligon. Loved grandma of Nathan, Deidre, Nicholas, Carissa, Jessica and Tyler. As per Janet's wishes a private family service has been held followed by interment at Richmond Cemetery. Messages to The Holmes Family c/- 17 West Avenue, Richmond 7020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate or can be posted to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 27, 2020