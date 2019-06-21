KUMAGAI-BANG,

Janene (nee Bang):

Sadly passed away in London, June 9, 2019, on her final journey surrounded by family, taken too soon, aged 49.

Soulmate, wife and love of her life of Tanya. Much loved and adored daughter of Max and Jill, cherished sister of Michelle. Adored daughter-in-law to Jan and the late Arthur. Awesome Aunty to Zoe and Megan, loved niece to aunty Rae, loved and cherished enthusiast to Michael, Jeremy and Nicholas. Awesome mum to "the boys" - Dudleee, Duunstan and the late Dooogle. Incredible niece, friend and mentor to many.

A person with a passion for life and heart bigger than space.

We would like to acknowledge Steve Delaney for his 'above and beyond' care.

Nelson Hospital for the support provided and all the incredible staff at St Thomas Hospital London for their exceptional care, compassion and kindness.

The contribution made by F A Albin & Son to assist with our arrangements to acknowledge Janene's passing and get her home were undertaken with the utmost respect and dignity.

We are truly thankful.

A service to celebrate Janene's life is to be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1.00pm, at Hope Community Church.

Donations to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.



